Concentric Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,036,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,906,000 after purchasing an additional 471,589 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 555,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 97,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,209,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 360,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,711. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.31 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.79 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. The firm’s revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $108,506.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

