Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 109.0% from the August 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. 34,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.58). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

CDOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.