Conflux Network Price Up 3.5% This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.89 or 0.06923760 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00353794 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $544.85 or 0.01142850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00113010 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.38 or 0.00539857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.45 or 0.00466597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.33 or 0.00298536 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

