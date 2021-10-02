Contrasting Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) & Nokia (NYSE:NOK)

Osprey Technology Acquisition (NYSE:SFTW) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Osprey Technology Acquisition has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Nokia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A N/A -$15.27 million N/A N/A Nokia $24.98 billion 1.23 -$2.88 billion $0.30 18.20

Osprey Technology Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Osprey Technology Acquisition and Nokia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osprey Technology Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nokia 1 5 12 0 2.61

Osprey Technology Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.20%. Nokia has a consensus price target of $7.32, indicating a potential upside of 34.14%. Given Osprey Technology Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Osprey Technology Acquisition is more favorable than Nokia.

Profitability

This table compares Osprey Technology Acquisition and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osprey Technology Acquisition N/A -18.91% -8.56% Nokia -8.09% 14.70% 5.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Osprey Technology Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks. The Nokia Software segment offers cloud core software portfolio. The Nokia Technologies segment focuses on the innovation and research and development in technologies used. The company was founded by Fredrik Idestam in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.