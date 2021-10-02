Convergence Price Hits $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Convergence has a total market cap of $29.93 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convergence coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Convergence has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convergence alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,082.59 or 0.44307042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00117962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.51 or 0.00225935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,887,178 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convergence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convergence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.