Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.26

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.26 and traded as low as $21.27. Cooper-Standard shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 98,497 shares trading hands.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $378.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.26.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $533.19 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

In related news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,811,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,533,000 after buying an additional 58,055 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 51,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 143,479 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile (NYSE:CPS)

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

