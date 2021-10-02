CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CoreCivic reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.88. 678,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,506. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.