Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.80 and traded as low as $4.43. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 7,460 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $325.04 million during the quarter.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television, Radio, and Corporate. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

