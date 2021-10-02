CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 968.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,167 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 149.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $95.28.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

