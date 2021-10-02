Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2021

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CSTI remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies Company Profile

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Costar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.