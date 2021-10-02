Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CSTI remained flat at $$4.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.56. Costar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Get Costar Technologies alerts:

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Costar Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and distribution of video surveillance solutions for security and safety applications. It operates through the following segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. The Costar Video Systems segment includes products and services used in retail security applications.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Costar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.