Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,953,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 249,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.97% of Covanta worth $69,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Covanta by 10.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Covanta by 93.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,131,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 545,965 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Covanta by 4.5% during the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 520,814 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Covanta by 197.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

