CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 23,531 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.24 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $530,000. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 221.0% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 170,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,152 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CPI Aerostructures by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.