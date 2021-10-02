Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,351 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Credicorp worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $113.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Grupo Santander lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.43.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

