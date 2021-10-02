Credits Price Hits $0.0402 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $122,579.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00009210 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003436 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005093 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.