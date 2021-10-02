Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $204.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to post $204.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $206.12 million. Criteo reported sales of $185.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $904.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $900.44 million to $908.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $973.14 million, with estimates ranging from $928.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

CRTO opened at $37.75 on Friday. Criteo has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

