Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,972 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Criteo worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,952,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,093,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $37.75 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

