Critical Analysis: NIO (NYSE:NIO) vs. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and NIO (NYSE:NIO) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NIO has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lordstown Motors and NIO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 6 2 1 0 1.44 NIO 0 4 11 0 2.73

Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 46.33%. NIO has a consensus target price of $64.43, indicating a potential upside of 82.10%. Given NIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NIO is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lordstown Motors and NIO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$124.05 million ($1.04) -6.28 NIO $2.49 billion 22.28 -$812.13 million ($0.73) -48.47

Lordstown Motors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NIO. NIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lordstown Motors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and NIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -56.60% -43.57% NIO -29.68% -36.97% -15.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NIO beats Lordstown Motors on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services. The company was formerly known as NextEV Inc. and changed its name to NIO Inc. in July 2017. NIO Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

