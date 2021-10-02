Critical Review: Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) vs. Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vicor and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 14.85% 14.18% 12.55% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vicor and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 1 3 0 2.75 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vicor presently has a consensus price target of $116.25, indicating a potential downside of 15.69%. Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 157.54%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Vicor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Vicor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vicor and Crown ElectroKinetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $296.58 million 20.27 $17.91 million $0.41 336.32 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 598.47 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.36

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vicor beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

