Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 3.4% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock worth $22,784,202 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa stock traded up $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $230.46. 7,925,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

