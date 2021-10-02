Crown 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,389.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Crown coin can now be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $2,389.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.01156783 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00456477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00292445 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00049229 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003510 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,132,516 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

