Crowns Trading 18.3% Higher This Week (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.97 million and $1.36 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowns has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $6.01 or 0.00012491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crowns alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,407.74 or 0.44503517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.22 or 0.00227060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,455 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.