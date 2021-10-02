Crowny (CRWNY) One Day Volume Tops $282,083.00

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Crowny has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $282,083.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crowny has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00068776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00107814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.73 or 0.00149834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,971.85 or 1.00208599 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,369.07 or 0.07037661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars.

