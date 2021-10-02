Crust Price Tops $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001669 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00076149 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00841852 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.