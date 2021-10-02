Crust Shadow Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and $2,835.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for $0.0306 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.50 or 0.00120145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.12 or 0.00236336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012981 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

