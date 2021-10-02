CryptEx (CRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,961.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $16.63 or 0.00034507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $3,961.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,200.88 or 0.99993750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00083254 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005963 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00056224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002094 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005853 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.39 or 0.00604490 BTC.

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

