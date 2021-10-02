Crypto Sports (CSPN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $220.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $432,550.97 and $220.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 106.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 47.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.