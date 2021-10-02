CRYPTO20 (C20) Market Capitalization Tops $184.23 Million

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $184.23 million and $70,965.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00009609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,001,275 coins. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

