CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Cap Reaches $218,995.79

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $218,995.79 and approximately $2.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

