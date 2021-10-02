Cryptonovae (YAE) Trading 23.7% Higher This Week

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 23.7% higher against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $13,732.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00067034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00104319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00146267 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,845.53 or 0.99887225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.21 or 0.07002602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,201,082 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

