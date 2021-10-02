CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading Up 25% This Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $669,405.12 and $1,045.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.00148956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.40 or 0.00524907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00016574 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039750 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001901 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.