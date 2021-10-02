Cryptrust (CTRT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $868.00

Cryptrust (CURRENCY:CTRT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Cryptrust has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptrust has a market cap of $29,699.48 and $868.00 worth of Cryptrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.30 or 0.99974882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.68 or 0.07069564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About Cryptrust

Cryptrust’s total supply is 8,966,516,684 coins and its circulating supply is 7,092,756,485 coins. The official website for Cryptrust is cryptrust.io . Cryptrust’s official Twitter account is @cryptrustdapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptrust Coin Trading

