CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,879 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of CubeSmart worth $14,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,196 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 62,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after purchasing an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.