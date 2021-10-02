CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Reaches $53.61 on Major Exchanges

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for $53.61 or 0.00112245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $408,368.30 and $3,278.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00068866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00107437 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.80 or 0.00148220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,742.64 or 0.99955641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.91 or 0.07038616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002514 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.