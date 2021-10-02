Curve DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.62 or 0.00005443 BTC on exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $198.65 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,803.72 or 0.45232276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00118304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00228851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,580,975,538 coins and its circulating supply is 426,748,438 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

