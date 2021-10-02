CustomContractNetwork Price Tops $0.0000 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded down 86.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 84.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $55,708.33 and $13.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.45 or 0.00356547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000790 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.