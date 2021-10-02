CyberMiles Trading 6.5% Lower This Week (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $702,555.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00055120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.91 or 0.00354981 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,611.39 or 1.00059813 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001557 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

