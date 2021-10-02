Cyclone Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $7.28 Million (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $403.23 or 0.00838526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $250,792.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,051 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

