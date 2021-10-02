CYCLUB Price Up 10% Over Last Week (CYCLUB)

CYCLUB (CURRENCY:CYCLUB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One CYCLUB coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. CYCLUB has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $463,496.00 worth of CYCLUB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CYCLUB has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00067041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00103606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00145414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,483.77 or 0.99850865 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.66 or 0.07056419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002523 BTC.

CYCLUB’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,716,648 coins. CYCLUB’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform

