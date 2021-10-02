DAFI Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $285,730.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and $285,730.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00057124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.71 or 0.00120408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00237200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012987 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

