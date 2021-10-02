DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0635 on Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.11 million and approximately $187,737.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0635 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,910.08 or 1.00005985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056374 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00006586 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002122 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.91 or 0.00607243 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.