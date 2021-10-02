Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,619,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after buying an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 123.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 735,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after buying an additional 405,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

DRI traded up $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.96. 1,129,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,030. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.76. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,481,444. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

