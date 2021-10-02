Dash Price Hits $181.67 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.88 billion and $221.01 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dash has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $181.67 or 0.00379028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002116 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.29 or 0.00895677 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,361,895 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

