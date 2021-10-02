Databroker Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Databroker coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $143.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,091.84 or 0.44352817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00056795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00117283 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00226139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

