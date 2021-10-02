Datamine FLUX Price Hits $0.26 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $181,693.81 and $4,066.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00069262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00108801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.80 or 0.00151892 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,007.34 or 1.00156897 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.05 or 0.07097637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 691,483 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.