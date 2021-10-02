Datamine Trading 1.9% Higher This Week (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Datamine has a market capitalization of $380,813.14 and approximately $6,187.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0984 or 0.00000205 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.32 or 0.00660897 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001195 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.04 or 0.01011312 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 73.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,871,806 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

