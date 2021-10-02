DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.42

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and traded as low as $2.49. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 49,748 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 3.18.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.