DCC (LON:DCC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6,155.92

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,155.92 ($80.43) and traded as low as GBX 6,102 ($79.72). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,140 ($80.22), with a volume of 168,820 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) price target on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,170.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,155.92.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

