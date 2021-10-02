Decentral Games Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.10 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $79.63 million and $1.10 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for $237.42 or 0.00495103 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00068527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00107656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00147938 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,095.57 or 1.00296804 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.00 or 0.06946348 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,412 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

