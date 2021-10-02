Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.71.

A number of research firms have commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE DECK opened at $365.47 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $229.76 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,416 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

