Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,247,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Deere & Company worth $439,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $342.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.35. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $215.02 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.05.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

